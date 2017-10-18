Manhunt for Paulsgrove’s Scott Jeffree after woman is left with serious facial injuries

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding this man after a woman was allegedly assaulted.

The woman, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries to her face in the incident on October 14.

Hampshire Constabulary named the man as Scott Jeffree, a 39-year-old from Paulsgrove, and said officers want to speak to him in connection with the assault.

He has been described as white, 185cm tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are continuing to carry out enquiries to locate him and progress with our investigation, however we would like the community’s help to find him.

‘If you have seen Jeffree or know his whereabouts, we would urge you to call police, please do not approach him.’

If you have any information relating to the case, call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44170400074.