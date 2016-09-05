Marine Reservist arrested for possession of firearms

A MARINE reservist has appeared in court with offences relating to the possession of firearms and explosives.

Martin Shannon, 43, from Hythe in Southampton, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30.

Shannon is facing five charges, including possession of seven grenades and possession of a ‘shortened shotgun’.

He was arrested in Winnall, Winchester on September 1 following a covert operation led by the National Crime Agency’s Armed Operations Unit supported by the Joint Operations Unit from Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, and in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

The grenades, ammunition, assault weapon and handgun were seized by officers at the time of Shannon’s arrest.

Rob Lewin, head of specialist operations at the NCA said: ‘Working with our colleagues from Joint Operations Unit in Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, as well as the MoD, we have arrested an individual who we believe posed a significant risk to the public.

‘We will continue to work with our partners as our investigation continues.’