Masked men threaten Southsea shop worker with 'knife'

TWO masked men burst into a shop threatening a worker with what police say may have been a knife.

Police said the men targeted Bargain Booze, in Elm Grove, Southsea, on Sunday at just after 6.10pm.

One of the men showed a 29-year-old woman working in the shop the handle of what could have been a knife in a plastic bag.

She refused to hand over cash and the men fled empty handed.

Investigating officer DC Gemma Tullett said: 'The victim was not hurt and nothing was taken, but this was a distressing incident for her. This happened early on Sunday evening and Elm Grove is a busy area so I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen both men, either just before or after this attempted robbery.

'We are treating this as an isolated incident at this time as we have not received any other similar reports.'

The men were in their late twenties, thin and both wearing masks.

One of the suspects was thing, round 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a black leather jacket with a zip up the front and gloves.

He was carrying a plastic bag.

The other man was about 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a blue hooded top.

Call police on 101 quoting 44170431365 with information.