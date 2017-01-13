Medals stolen in £15,000 Portsmouth burglary

NAVAL service medals were stolen in a £15,000 burglary in Hilsea, police said.

CCTV images showing three men officers want to talk to have been released after the raid on January 4.

Burglars went through a window to get into the house in Firgrove Crescent, Hilsea, between 8am and 4.50pm.

Medals with the service number D147171N were taken along with an Apple iMac and iPad, jewellery, and a Nikon D3300 camera with a Nikkor DX5 lens.

PC Chris Akass said: ‘I am looking to speak to the three men pictured in this CCTV image, as they may have information to assist us with our investigation.

‘If you recognise the people in these images, or recognise yourself as being one of the three men, please contact police immediately.

‘I would also ask if anyone has been offered items of this nature for sale, or have already purchased these items recently to please contact me.’

The three men pictured in the CCTV are:

• White and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a green and black anorak type coat, blue denim jeans and wearing a light green Oakley beanie hat.

• White, in his 20s, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, wearing a black hooded top and blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and brown shoes.

• White, in his 30s, between 5ft 11ins tall and 6ft 3ins tall, wearing a black beanie hat, a black hooded duffel type jacket with fur around the hood, black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call PC Akass on 101, quoting 44170004240, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.