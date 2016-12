A BURGLAR admitted stealing medicine from a pharmacy.

Kristopher Williams, 35, of Derby Road, North End, admitted having a blade, a kitchen knife, in public in Albert Road, Southsea on October 25.

He also admitted burglary of Lalys Pharmacy in Portsmouth on October 17. Williams admitted criminal damage to a door at the pharmacy on October 25.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with a 20-day rehabilitation requirement.

He must pay an £85 victim charge and £200 compensation.