Medics carried out CPR on victim, murder trial told

TWO volunteer responders were the first medics to arrive at the home of a woman allegedly murdered over a £100 debt, a court heard.

Jurors at a murder trial heard the community first responders carried out CPR on Nadine Burden, 36, at her home in Toronto Road, Fratton, on January 28.

A crew of two from an ambulance and specialist paramedic Lloyd Day took over when they arrived afterwards, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, denies the murder of Ms Burden. Arthur accepts stabbing her twice, jurors were told.

In a statement read to jurors Samantha Norris, a community first responder, told how she and a colleague were paged at 11.46pm and went to Toronto Road.

She said: ‘I saw blood on the floor and further up the hallway the blood became more like pools.’

Ms Norris, who said she had two days training and days out with a team leader, said Ms Burden was in the foetal position, adding: ‘The patient was clothed and covered in blood.

‘There was a pool of blood around her.’

Jurors had been read a statement from an Italian exchange student who lived in the shared house with Ms Burden.

He had returned home with a friend at about 11.45pm and opened the door to see Ms Burden on the floor in the hallway before his friend then called 999, jurors heard.

Paramedic Mr Day, who gave evidence today, declared life extinct at 1am after CPR was carried out.

Jurors heard from Ms Burden’s former partner who messaged her the night she died.

‘She was fine. She was watching a film. She said she was tired and was falling asleep,’ he said.

A police officer also told jurors a ‘small red speck which appeared to be blood’ was on Arthur’s trainer when he went to her partner’s address in Westminster Place at 2am on January 29.

