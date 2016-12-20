Men and women from Portsmouth arrested after war medals are stolen

FOUR people from Portsmouth have been arrested after six war medals were stolen from a house in Dorset.

Police say jewellery and medals from the First and Second World War were taken from a home in Damory Court Street, Blandford.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are on police bail until the end of January.

They are two men, aged 28 and 34, both from Portsmouth, a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Southsea, and a 20-year-old woman of no fixed abode.

A picture has been released of what the medals look like in the hope people come forward with information.

Police Constable Matt Weldon, of Blandford police, said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who has seen these items for sale under suspicious circumstances to contact Dorset Police.

‘The medals are of great personal significance to the victim.’

Contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 55160180386.