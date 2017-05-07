Men assaulted in burglary

THREE men were assaulted after being burgled by men with knives.

Police were called to Omega House, Omega Street in Somerstown after two men entered a flat and threatened the occupants with knives.

They then stole their mobile phones, a white Xbox 360 and a bag containing computer games and DVDs.

The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man both from Southsea and a 29-year-old man from Portsmouth, were assaulted.

They received superficial cuts during the incident on May 4 just before 10.50pm.

A police spokesman said anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 44170167026.

Information can be left anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org.