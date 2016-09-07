Men bailed after arrest over attack in street

TWO men arrested after a man suffered serious leg injuries have been bailed.

The man, in his 20s, suffered the injuries on Sunday at about 8.30am in Waverley Road, Southsea.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A 42-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and a 38-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent to resist and prevent arrest. Both have now been bailed until October 6.

A 38-year-old man from Southsea, arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, was bailed until November 7.

Detective Inspector Adam Price said: ‘This incident spilled out onto the street and we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the disturbance.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44160332486.