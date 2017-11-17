Men in balaclavas rob cash from house

Have your say

TWO men wearing balaclavas stole £2,000 from a house.

Armed officers were called to Raymond Road, in Paulsgrove, at 3.09pm on Wednesday to reports of a robbery.

A police spokeswoman said the men went into the house and robbed £2,000 in cash.

One man was white, stocky, 6ft, in his mid to late 40s, with silver/grey eyebrows and with a northern accent. He was wearing a balaclava, beanie hat and grey and blue Adidas trainers.

The second man was white, 6ft and wore a burgundy hoodie, a balaclava and yellow marigold gloves.

Call 101 quoting 44170445305.