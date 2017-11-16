Men wearing balaclavas steal £2,000 from Paulsgrove home

Have your say

TWO men wearing balaclavas stole £2,000 from a house in Paulsgrove.

Armed officers were called to Raymond Road at 3.09pm yesterday to reports of a robbery.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said the two unknown men went into a property and robbed £2,000 in cash.

The first man was white, stocky, 6ft, in his mid to late 40s, with silver/grey eyebrows and with a northern accent.

He was wearing a loose-fitting cotton balaclava, a beanie hat and grey and blue Adidas trainers.

The second man was white, 6ft and wore a burgundy hoodie, a balaclava and yellow marigold gloves.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170445305.