Met Police say cat ‘found mutilated in Portsmouth’ may be linked to M25 cat killer investigation

Police in London have confirmed they are looking into whether an animal found mutilated in Hampshire is linked to their investigation into a serial cat killer.

Yesterday The News reported how a cat had been found mutilated in a garden in the Southsea area, which a pet rescue charity said could have been the work of the so-called M25 Cat Killer.

The cat, a tortoiseshell was discovered on Thursday lying in the garden next to its owner’s house.

Other felines have been found killed in the same way around the London area, within the M25, and as far afield as Manchester and Sheffield.

The Metropolitan Police began investigating the killings in 2015, under the name Operation Takahe.

Officers had looked into whether the cats were killed by foxes but now believe a single killer or group may be responsible.

A Met Police spokesman has confirmed they had been made aware of a cat mutilation in Hampshire, which The News understands is the feline found in Southsea.

The spokesman added: ‘Officers will assess the latest report to see if it is linked to the cases already established as part of the ongoing investigation led by police in Croydon.’

In February last year the animal rights charity PETA offered a £5,000 reward to anyone providing information to police that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer, or killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met police on 101 or the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.