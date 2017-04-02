Mini Cooper destroyed in Hilsea blaze

AN INVESTIGATION has been sparked after a car was destroyed in a blaze this evening.

The fire ripped through a Mini Cooper in Scott Road, Hilsea, shortly before 7.30pm.

Firefighters from Cosham were called to extinguish the blazing vehicle.

They used a high-pressure water hose and a number of breathing apparatuses to quell the flames.

But a spokesman for the fire service said the vehicle was completed destroyed by the incident.

Police have since been called to investigate the fire.

It is not yet known if the fire was caused deliberately or if it was accidental.

Firefighters left the scene shortly after 8.30pm.

Nobody was reported to have been injured.