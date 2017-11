Have your say

A MISSING boy was found safe and well at a shopping centre this morning.

Police were called at 9.16am this morning about a missing child in the Copnor area.

It is believed the child was eight-year-old and was reported missing by a Portsmouth school.

His absence led to a search of the nearby area, with officers spotted in Victoria Park.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: 'He was located safe and well at Gunwharf Quays just after 10am.'