Moped rider attacks dog walker at Portsmouth park in ‘filmed’ assault

A MAN has been left with ‘serious’ injuries to his face after being assaulted by a moped rider in an attack police say was filmed.

The dog walker, in his 50s, was in the park off Bridgeside Close, in Landport, when it happened.

Police said the moped rider was going up and down the path in the park, stopped and assaulted the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face.

Now they are appealing for anyone who filmed the incident to come forward.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

DS Andy Lucas said: ‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the park around 9pm last night who witnessed this incident.

‘We believe that someone may have recorded the assault on their phone or taken pictures of what happened.

‘Please get in contact and share with us any images or footage you may have that could assist us with our investigation.

‘Furthermore, if you were in the Bridgeside Close or Canal Walk areas last night in your vehicle and you have a dash cam, please check to see if you have captured anything that relates to this incident.

‘Call 101 and quote 44170229896 with any information in you may have.

‘Neighbourhood officers will be paying extra attention to the Bridgeside Close area on their patrols this evening.’

Several people were in the park.