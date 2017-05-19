More Southsea business owners speak of frustrations over crime spree

CONCERNS have been raised about the impact a recent spate of crimes will have on an area.

Three more stores in Southsea have reported thefts and damage to their front doors to police.

Damage caused to Southsea Rock in Marmion Road.

Pearsons Estate Agents, Southsea Rock and Smile Cafe, all in Marmion Road, have been affected by the crime spree.

As previously reported in The News Absolute Running on Grove Road South; Percy Harrison Opticians on Elm Grove and a lettings agency on Marmion Road were all broken into earlier this week.

Chris McKenzie, branch manager of Pearsons, said it could make the area less attractive for people to live and work.

‘Although the till was taken, it didn’t have a lot in there,’ he said.

‘The door being smashed was the biggest problem.

‘It is worrying that so many shops in Southsea have been affected but it’s annoying more than anything.

‘The door is bespoke because the buildings are old so it could take up to 10 days to fix. Currently it is boarded up but it doesn’t look very nice for customers.

‘This is a desirable place to live but if people know these crimes are happening it could have an affect.

Pearsons in Marmion Road was one of several shops damaged and broken into

‘People start worrying and for us, the only way to stop it is to put shutters up. We don’t want to do that because these buildings have character and it would be a shame to make them ugly for security.’

Pearsons was broken into overnight on Sunday and Southsea Rock was targeted too.

Owner Linzi Kelly said: ‘It has made me really angry.

‘They are targeting hard-working, independent businesses and it does have an effect on us.

‘Our door was kicked in and although the till that was taken only had a float in it, the whole thing is a big inconvenience.

‘I will now have to work harder because of what’s happened.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police confirmed they had received reports from Smile Cafe, Southsea Rock and Pearsons and that officers were investigating.

It follows other incidents in March when Belgian bar Huis and Jam and Bowler were also broken into and had items stolen.

OFFICERS investigating a series of burglaries in Southsea have arrested three people.

A 23-year-old man, from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling, theft and two counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Two people arrested on Wednesday have been arrested on suspicion of further offences.

The 16-year-old boy, from Southsea, has been arrested on suspicion of a total of 17 counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The 19-year-old man, also from Southsea, has been arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, six counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft, three counts of burglary dwelling – with intent to steal and attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

He remains under investigation and has been recalled to prison after released on licence which is revoked