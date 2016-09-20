Mother of Waterlooville woman killed in A3 tragedy pays moving tribute

THE grieving mother of a Waterlooville woman who died after her car overturned off the A3 has paid tribute to her popular daughter.

Laura Westbrook, 22, was killed after her white Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its roof after leaving the southbound carriageway near Clanfield at 11.05pm on Thursday.

In a moving message, Laura’s mother, Justine Westbrook, said: ‘Sweet dreams, sleep tight, I love you, good night.’

A memorial drinks gathering will be held by friends to celebrate Laura’s life at The Slug and Lettuce, in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on Sunday.

The driver of a black Ford Focus, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth, was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, driving while under the influence of drugs and for possession of cannabis.

He has been bailed until December 15, 2016.