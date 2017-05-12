Motorcyclist, 51, dies 11 days after A27 crash in Portsmouth

A MOTORCYCLIST has died more than a week after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash on the A27.

The 51-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital on April 30.

Hampshire police have today said he died on May 10 in Hospital.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 near the Portsbridge Roundabout at 12.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Investigations into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team.

‘A 32-year-old man, from Havant, was arrested in connection with this incident and was released but remains under investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44170160985, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’