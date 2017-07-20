Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash near Clanfield

A MOTORCYCLIST has been left fighting for his life after being involved in a crash near Clanfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 34-year-old man was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital following the crash on Tuesday.

Officers were called to East Meon Road where a green Kawaski motorbike and a red Citroen Xsara Picasso were involved in a crash just before 3.15pm.

The motorcyclist, from Swanmore, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. No one else was injured.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, from the Havant Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the East Meon Road that runs between Clanfield and Warnford at around 3pm that day.

‘Did you see what happened or did you see either vehicle prior to the collision? Any information you have may help our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Sgt Kerr on 101 quoting 44170276609.