Motorcyclist sustains serious leg injury after coming off bike in Portchester

A 59-year-old motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury after he came off his motorbike in Portchester yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man came off the Piaggio bike on the A27 Southampton Road at 3.50pm.

He was subsequently taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

Officers are investigating how the motorcyclist came off his bike and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

If you saw anything, call officers on 101 quoting reference 44170356613 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.