MP learns about work of probation organisation

AN MP met offenders and former criminals at a probation group.

Flick Drummond, Portsmouth South MP, paid a visit to Open Door in Portsmouth.

Graham Butterworth, Open Door committee member, approached the MP’s office to organise the visit.

Probation staff told the MP about the role of the group in stopping people reoffending.

Mrs Drummond said: ‘I was delighted to meet Graham and others at Open Door and hear about some of the issues that concern them.

‘Open Door is doing fantastic work keeping people from reoffending and I am looking forward to working with them and putting forward their ideas to government and the local organisations which they are involved with.’

Melanie Pearce, community director, said: ‘Open Door is a successful peer support group which empowers offenders and former offenders to seek solutions and advice to help stop them from getting back into trouble.

‘Ultimately, that is the most effective way of protecting the public.’