MP voices concerns over police resources

AN MP has said he is ‘hugely concerned’ about the lack of resources police have to tackle crime.

Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan’s comments come as The News revealed how around 20 drug networks are embedding themselves in the area, putting children at risk.

Police have warned young people are being ‘groomed’ and forced to become runners or put into debt.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I’m hugely concerned about the lack of resources the police have to keep crime down in our city.’

He said he is due to meet with top police in the city.

He said: ‘I’ve been out on night patrol with the local police to see how they use their limited resources to tackle drug dealing in our city.

‘I have been impressed by Operation Fortress and what police officers are achieving in Portsmouth as part of this operation.

‘Drug dealing blights our communities.

‘Everything possible must be done to tackle it.’