MP vows to tackle rising crime in her home town

GOSPORT has been hit with a major rise in crime, according to town MP Caroline Dinenage.

She says that there has been a ‘worrying’ rise in the town, and will be working closely with police to find a solution to the problem.

The MP said she had noticed an increase in the number of people contacting her about crime on her Facebook page.

Now she is calling for further action to be taken to address the issue.

She said: ‘It is really concerning because we have had a significant increase in crime – which is why we have raised the issue again with the Police and Crime Commissioner.

‘We had a slight increase in the number of people sending me letters and emails about it, but the real surge was through social media.

‘I do wonder whether that became a catalyst for more people to voice their concerns.’

Ms Dinenage said some people said the closing of the old police station in Gosport was to blame for the increase.

She said: ‘With the police station now placed within the council offices, the station is open more than it was previously and the police have more frontline resources at their disposal.’

Hampshire Constabulary say that there were 36 reports of burglary and thefts from vehicles in the space of two weeks.

Inspector Richard Thompson said: ‘Between July 25 and August 8 we have received 21 reports of thefts from vehicles and 17 reports of burglary across the whole of the borough of Gosport.

‘These investigations are all progressing and are not centred on any particular area of the borough.

‘Burglary is a local priority for the Neighbourhood Policing Team and we will continue to carry out specific patrols and offer crime prevention advice to address this.

‘We are continuing to look at patterns where they emerge and where possible will gather intelligence to identify and arrest those people who we believe are responsible.

‘We will continue to work alongside our partners in the Community Safety Partnership to ensure that this does not change and that resources are used to address areas of concern that the local community highlight to us.’

Concerned residents and victims of crime are asked to call 101 so that the police can create a clear picture of crime in the borough.