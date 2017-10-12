Murder accused caught on camera making journey across the city

A DRUG addict travelled across Portsmouth in a wheelchair carrying out an alleged stabbing murder before returning to her partner’s flat in just 22 minutes, a court heard.

CCTV footage played at a murder trial showed Victoria Arthur getting into the lift at Westminster Place, travelling down from her partner’s second-floor flat and leaving the building before heading towards Toronto Road, Fratton.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found fatally wounded at her home in Toronto Road on January 28 at 11.45pm before later being pronounced dead from seven stab wounds, jurors were told. Camera footage shown at Salisbury Crown Court showed Arthur, 44, in her wheelchair starting the journey at 10.59pm.

Stills showed in court revealed she travelled along Hanway Road before turning right into Kingston Road – and was seen on CCTV at 11.05pm.

Later footage showed her going past Shirin kebab house in Kingston Road, at 11.14pm, making the return journey to Westminster Place, via Hanway Road and then into Sultan Road.

Arthur, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, was seen at Westminster Place using the intercom, then walking and pushing her wheelchair back into a lift, which she exited on the second floor.

Ms Burden was found in the foetal position with pools of blood in her hallway by her Italian exchange student housemate when he returned home at 11.45pm.

A Home Office pathologist previously told the jury the fatal wound had cut her jugular vein, oesophagus and thyroid.

Jurors were previously told Arthur was arrested at her partner Julie Palmer’s flat in Westminster Place at 2am. Yesterday jurors heard text messages and voicemail messages between Ms Burden and Arthur, and Ms Palmer.

A message from Ms Palmer’s phone on January 27, a day after jurors heard Ms Burden failed to meet Ms Palmer to pay a £100 debt, said: ‘I’m still here and I ain’t letting it go. Just pay up and all this will be over.’ A section of a later message from Ms Burden’s phone said: ‘I don’t owe you nothing. You done me a favour.’

Arthur denies the murder but accepts stabbing Ms Burden twice.

An earlier voicemail made at 9.36pm on January 27 by Arthur on Ms Palmer’s phone to Ms Burden’s phone said: ‘Believe me when I tell you bad things are going to happen if you don’t get that money through my girl’s door alright?’

