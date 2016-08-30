Murder arrest after body found in Southsea street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Southsea street.

Police were called at 8am today following the discovery of a man’s body in Outram Road.

Officers are currently at the scene as investigations into the exact circumstances of the man’s death get underway.

As a result, the road has been closed and a property has been cordoned off.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘The place is swarming with police officers and the scientific department are there and have put up a white tent.

‘There’s lots of people in white suits.

‘They have closed the street and put a barrier up around the house, which is a house of multiple occupancy.’