Murder victim died of stab wounds – police

A WOMAN killed in Portsmouth died from stab wounds, a post-mortem has found.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found in Toronto Road, Buckland, on Saturday at 11.58pm.

Today a police spokeswoman said the post-mortem revealed she died from stab wounds.

Detectives are continuing to question two women from Portsmouth, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Ms Burden was killed.

Police had until the early hours of this morning to question two arrested women after gaining a 36-hour extension on Monday.

Tributes have been paid to ‘diamond’ Ms Burden by her friends after news spread of her death.

Specialist searchers were combing the area on Monday for clues and dredging drains for ‘discarded evidence’.

A 43-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, was yesterday also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

And a 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also further arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker appealed for anyone in the area between 10.30pm and midnight to call 101.