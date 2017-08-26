NATIONAL: Anti-terror police quiz man arrested outside Buckingham Palace

A MAN found with a large blade outside Buckingham Palace is being questioned by counter-terror police.

Two officers were injured after tackling the 26-year-old near the Queen’s official London residence on Friday night.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police and has since been further arrested under the Terrorism Act.

One woman said her partner had seen the blade and initially thought it was a sword.

The passer-by, who asked not to be named, said: ‘My partner saw a sword, which I didn’t see, as well as a policeman with blood on him, looking like his hand or chest was injured.’

The two policemen received minor injuries to their arms as they arrested the man, after spotting a weapon in his car.

They have since been discharged from hospital, the force said.

The suspect, who stopped his car in a restricted area near a police vehicle on the Mall roundabout shortly after 8.30pm, was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is now being questioned by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command at a police station in the capital.

It is understood that no members of the Royal Family were in Buckingham Palace at the time.

Detective Superintendent Guy Collings paid tribute to the ‘quick and brave’ actions of the officers.

Scotland Yard has appealed to anyone who saw the incident or who has video footage or pictures to contact them.