NATIONAL: Dramatic footage shows parent driving car at teacher at school gates

Police have released dramatic video footage of a parent who drove at a teacher at the school gates, carrying him on the bonnet of the car before he was thrown to the ground.

Rainer Schoeman, of The Goldings, Woking, Surrey, was jailed for 10 months at Guildford Crown Court , having earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT.

A screen shot from the CCTV

The incident happened at 3pm on February 20 when the 22-year-old turned into the entrance of the school car park to pick up his child.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "A teacher was stood between the gate posts at the entrance to the car park and talked to Schoeman. The teacher then stood with his back to the car.

"Schoeman then accelerated towards the teacher causing him to be thrown over the bonnet. The VW he was driving continued into the car park and narrowly avoided two children on bikes.

"The teacher was thrown from the bonnet of the car as it continued to travel at speed through the car park."

Zoe Johnson-Walker, headteacher of The Winston Churchill School, said: "This was a shocking, extraordinary incident, which has had an impact on the teacher and the rest of my staff.

"It is regrettable that an individual has chosen to behave with such a blatant disregard for someone simply doing their job in trying to keep our students safe.

"The governors and I believe that this is a just outcome and sends a clear message about behaviour towards public servants."

PC Andrew Searle said: "Rainer Schoeman's actions on that day were absolutely disgraceful and could have had far worse consequences for the teacher, and other children who he narrowly missed.

"It is clearly no way to behave in front of children at a school firstly with their safety in mind, but also it sets an incredibly poor example.

"We all know that school car parking situations are a frustration for many parents around the country, however if you cross the line there is every chance you can go to prison asRainer Schoeman has done."