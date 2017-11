Have your say

A 64-year-old man will appear in court accused of raping another man at London Waterloo station.

Anthony Rowsell, of Green Lane in Eltham, was arrested in connection with a serious assault against a 23-year-old man.

The incident allegedly happened at the station on Wednesday October 25.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on Wednesday November 29.