NATIONAL: Shocking video shows two men collapsed in middle of city centre street after getting high on zombie drug Spice

This is the shocking moment two men who appeared to be high on zombie drug Spice collapsed in the middle of a busy city centre street.

The spaced-out pair caused traffic chaos as they blocked off vehicles by crawling along the road in broad daylight as shocked shoppers and commuters looked on.

A screen shot from the video

A man wearing a dark jacket and trousers can be seen sat in the middle of the road with his legs apart, appearing to retch and struggling to keep his head up.

The other man, wearing a hooded jacket and jeans, is slumped against a dark car parked at the side of the road, unable to stand upright.

Police were called after the duo were spotted on Belvoir Street, in Leicester city centre, which is lined with bars, shops and restaurants.

Vehicles were delayed by at least ten minutes, before the people were moved out of the way by passers-by at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Annie Blockley, 19, filmed mobile phone footage of the incident when she was on a bus which was delayed by the hold-up.

She said: "The man with the longer hair was already in the middle of the road and his friend started falling down the car after telling his friend to get up.

"After that they were both crawling on the floor unable to get up for at least five minutes.

"They looked really high on drugs, like spice or something.

"I was obviously shocked because he was lying in the road, and holding up a lot of traffic in rush hour.

"Two passers-by dragged him to the pavement I thought that somebody should have aided him to his feet and helped him walk to the path.

"Everyone deserves respect.

"I believe that the homeless and the addicts need more help and support because it's making people uncomfortable to be in the town centre.

"It does scare people, I don't feel safe around drunk, high people that approach me."

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.27pm to reports of men in the road.

"The road was cleared before police arrived."

Spice is often called "synthetic marijuana" or "fake weed" because some of the chemicals in it are similar to ones in marijuana.

It often causes users to enter a zombie-like state.