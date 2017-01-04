New squad’s first raid has helped to protect children

THE new drug squad’s first raid did not lead to any arrests – but ended with a bid to protect children.

In a warrant executed yesterday, Detective Inspector Linda Howard said children were found at an address linked to drug-dealing. Social services were informed as a result, helping to protect them from any risk.

Chief Inspector Jim Pegler is also hoping the new team will help safeguard other youngsters who may be enlisted by criminal gangs as runners.

He said: ‘They might be attracted by easy money, but then they find themselves at risk of violence and becoming heavily indebted and at a real risk of harm.’