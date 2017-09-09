Nightmare neighbour jailed for 36 weeks

Have your say

A NIGHTMARE neighbour has been jailed.

Daniel Keevill, 42, of Celandine Avenue, Locks Heath, played loud music and shouted at his neighbours.

City magistrates handed him a 36-week prison term after he admitted a string of offences.

Keevill admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order – formerly known as an Asbo – when he played loud music and shouted at the neighbours on January 28. On the same day he admitted two assaults on detention officers at Portsmouth Central police station, and assaulting a police officer.

On May 22 he admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order by shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively.

On December 31 he assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty while at home.

And on April 20 he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively.

On June 17 he admitted doing the same thing.