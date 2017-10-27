‘North Korea’ behind cyber attacks on NHS trusts in Hampshire

Have your say

BASIC security measures could have prevented a cyber attack that hit two NHS trusts in the area as IT systems across the country were hit, a report has found.

The WannaCry attack on May 12 crippled NHS trusts in an attack security minister Ben Wallace said was carried out by North Korea.

Mr Wallace said: ‘This attack, we believe quite strongly that it came from a foreign state.

‘North Korea was the state that we believe was involved this worldwide attack.’

Solent NHS Trust previously confirmed that 12 of its computers were infected by the ransomware, which locked up files and demanded a payment of around £230.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust was also hit, a National Audit Office report found.

NHS England said 6,912 appointments were cancelled due to the ransomware.

NHS Digital had inspected 88 out of 236 trusts by May 12and none had passed a cyber-security test, the report published today said.