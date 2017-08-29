Notorious Portsmouth nuisance jailed

A NOTORIOUS nuisance has been jailed.

Gary Saunders, 57, of Portland Street, Portsea, was jailed for eight weeks.

Well-known Saunders admitted breaching an Asbo he was given in 2014.

He caused harassment, alarm and distress to Lee Bushby in Portsmouth on July 25 this year.

City magistrates jailed him for eight weeks on August 16.

Saunders further admitted theft of food worth £11.48 from Co-op in Southsea on June 27.

He got four weeks in jail concurrent for this charge.

And Saunders admitted failing to surrender to custody at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

He received two concurrent four-week terms for breaching a conditional discharge for theft of perfume from Boots on April 27, and theft of a bike on May 18.

On August 22, Saunders appeared before city magistrates to admit driving without a licence or insurance.

He was caught on August 8 in Cottage View, Portsmouth, driving a Peugeot 206.

He was fined £120 with an extra day in prison instead of having to pay the fine.