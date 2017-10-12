Notorious repeat offender punches dock wall and shouts obscenities after being jailed

A NOTORIOUS Portsmouth criminal punched the glass of the dock after being jailed for breaching an Asbo.

Gary Saunders appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for the breach and, during sentencing, when he was given eight weeks in prison, he shouted obscenities.

Two additional custody officers were called into the dock to put Saunders in handcuffs after he had initially refused and threatened to punch one of the officers beside him.

After more shouting, he was led down to the cells where slamming doors could be heard in the court.

Saunders pleaded guilty to the breach after he acted in an anti-social manner towards his female victim.

The Asbo, given to Saunders in 2014 to run for five years, stops him doing anything that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The court heard from prosecutor Andrew Newman that Saunders, of no fixed abode but from Portsmouth, had turned up to the woman’s place of work on May 5.

Mr Newman said: ‘She saw him trying to talk to her and told him to leave her alone.

‘She closed the door to stop him from shouting but he grabbed it and put both his arms through. She believe his intention was to grab her.’

The court heard this is not the first time Saunders, 57, had spoken to the woman and Mr Newman said she had experienced on-going harassment.

In a victim impact statement read out by Mr Newman, she said: ‘Gary Saunders has been harassing me while at my workplace. He shouts abuse at me.

‘It has got to the point where I don’t want to go to work because I am so scared.

‘I cannot go to work on my own and I have to be picked up. I don’t feel safe and it has affected my life.’

Mitigating, Bridget O’Hagan told magistrates Saunders was trying to get the attention of his aunt during the incident in May.

She said he had been trying to call her but she could not hear. It was then the victim tried to shut the door.

Ms O’Hagan said: ‘Other people, if they do not know the defendant, find him frightening. If you give him an inch, he takes a mile.

‘It is a serious breach of the Asbo for a non-imprisonable offence. When he’s faced with a situation he has to shut his mouth, turn around and walk away.

‘He is improving and having to learn that’s the way he has to behave or he will keep coming back to court.’

Magistrates jailed Saunders for eight weeks for breaching his Asbo and during sentencing said: ‘We were of the view that only a custodial sentence will be justified.’