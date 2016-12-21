NSPCC hits out at ‘sexual predator’ priest

A CHARITY has hit out at a ‘sexual predator’ after he was convicted of child sex crimes for a third time.

Priest Terry Knight abused boys while at St Saviour’s Anglican Church in Stamshaw, Portsmouth, between 1977 and 1981.

He was convicted last week, following convictions in 1996 and last year.

Knight, 78, of New Road, Fratton, last week admitted two indecent assaults.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: ‘It is clear from his previous convictions that Knight is a sexual predator with an appetite for young boys.

‘He held a position of trust which he abused time and time again to fulfil his own sexual need which is deplorable. By admitting his guilt he has at least spared his victim the trauma of reliving his experiences in court.

‘This case sends a clear message that it is never too late for victims seeking justice to speak out.’

For help, call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 at any time.