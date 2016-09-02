OAP appears in court after armed siege

A pensioner has appeared in court charged with making threats to kill after a 40-hour stand-off with armed police.
Terry Bridger, 72, is also accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault, and two counts of threatening to damage property.
He was charged by Sussex Police following a stand-off with officers at Harbour Road, Pagham, West Sussex, starting at 4.10pm on Sunday.
Bridger was arrested in the quiet coastal village of Pagham. No-one was injured.
Sussex Police said Bridger appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 30.
