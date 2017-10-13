Officer’s disciplinary hearing may not be held publicly

Have your say

A POLICE officer accused of ‘excessive force’ may have his disciplinary hearing behind closed doors.

Arron Warren, 30, of North Boarhunt, was allegedly struck over the head by a Devon and Cornwall officer near Fratton Park after the Plymouth Argyle v Pompey match on May 12, 2016.

A police watchdog has recommended a disciplinary hearing following the CPS refusing to prosecute.

‘The officer in question remains on full active duty whilst this process takes place,’ a spokesman for Devon and Cornwall police said. The date for the hearing is yet to be set.