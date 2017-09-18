Officers hunt for stolen bike

POLICE are hunting for a thief who stole a motorbike.
The vehicle, a green Triumph Trophy, has the registration plate L380 BPB.
Officers believe the bike is in the Havant area. Those with information can call 101.
POLICE are hunting for a thief who stole a motorbike.
The vehicle, a green Triumph Trophy, has the registration plate L380 BPB.
Officers believe the bike is in the Havant area. Those with information can call 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.