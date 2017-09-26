Older drivers can get advice on being safe

Have your say

OLDER drivers are being offered advice to help them be safe or decide when they should stop using their cars.

The Older Drivers Forum is holding its Older Drivers Awareness Week next Monday.

The initiative is supporting Older People’s Day, this Sunday, and an information stand will be at Cascades Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth, on October 4.

Advice will be available on brushing up on skills, booking a driving assessment, arranging a regular eyesight test and health and wellbeing issues that could affect driving ability.