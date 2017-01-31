Online fraud probe goes on

THREE men have been rebailed over online fraud.

It comes after a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested in August last year on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both also from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and acquire, use or possess criminal property.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said high-value consumer goods, including designer watches, jewellery and smart phones were recovered as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44160129904, or call the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

The trio are due to return bail on June 15.