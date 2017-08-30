Only four arrests made at Victorious

Have your say

JUST four people were arrested during Victorious Festival, police have revealed.

One was a teenager, who was arrested for allegedly having nitrous oxide gas with intent to supply.

Hampshire police confirmed the four arrests to The News.

They were:

- A 37-year-old man from Petersfield was arrested on suspicion of knowingly contravene a direction to disperse or leave locality. He was released with no further action.

- A 19-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

- A 34-year-old woman from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating. She received a conditional caution.

- A 40-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of common assault and assault a police officer. He received a conditional caution.

None of four arrests made at the summer music festival, held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Southsea, were linked to an incident that saw security remove a teenager from event.

A Victorious Festival spokesman previously said the three-day event was family-friendly and had a low rate of crime for its size.

Around 150,000 attended the event.