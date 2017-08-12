Only ‘luck’ meant the victim was not killed or hurt worse

BATTERED and bruised Clive Gibbs came away from the horror experience with a raft of injuries.

It came after his nightmare encounter with his then-fiancé Shelly Bertram, who in a fit of rage drove with him clinging onto the bonnet of her car for 3.5 miles.

Prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst told the court: ‘While each individual injury is not the worst one could imagine, taken altogether it’s quite considerable, and includes injury to the head.

And the experienced police officer investigating the case said it was just sheer luck that Clive was not more seriously injured or even killed.

Investigating officer PC Karen Stevenson, from Havant Roads Policing Unit, has worked as a traffic officer for 18 years.

Outside court after Shelly Bertram was sentenced, PC Stevenson said: ‘This is probably one of the worst cases I have dealt with in a long time.

‘The impact on Mr Gibbs has been horrendous.

‘To just leave someone you’re supposed to love and to drive like that has had a significant impact on him.

‘To drive approximately 3.5 miles on a motorway at night with someone on the bonnet of your car is extremely dangerous and it’s lucky that he wasn’t more seriously injured or even killed.’