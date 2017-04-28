Oops! Fly-tipper caught out after pictures are posted on Facebook with his house number on

A man who dumped bricks on public land has been fined after he was traced thanks to pictures posted on Facebook.

Darren Perry, from Tangmere near Chichester, was caught out after someone spotted pictures of the bricks on the district council’s social media page.

The spotter recognised the bricks as part of an arch which was demolished in January. The number of the house was still attached.

After a fly-tipping enforcement officer confirmed the address on Google Street View, Perry was interviewed and admitted he had asked a relative to get rid of the bricks.

He agreed to pay a fixed penalty notice of £250.

Chichester District Council has spent more than £142,000 clearing away illegally dumped waste in the last three years.

Louise Rudziak, the council’s head of environment and housing services, said: ‘What some people may not realise is that everyone, including both householders and businesses, is responsible for making sure waste is disposed of safely and legally.

‘We didn’t think we would be able to find who was responsible for this particular incident, but because the number was still attached to the bricks we decided it was worth posting on our social media pages.

‘I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped by sharing these posts and providing valuable information.

‘We would like to advise all householders and businesses to check that their waste is disposed of properly.’