Original Tom Parker Dairies milk float is stolen

A BELOVED milk float passed down by generations of dairy farmers has been stolen.

A horse down float once belonging to renowned Fareham dairy farmer Tom Parker was stolen last night.

Tom Parker Dairies was established in Fareham in 1921 and used the vehicle to carry out its milk deliveries to customers.

However, after being upcycled and passed down through generations, the float was stolen from its home at Beaconhill Farm in Exton – where Mr Parker’s great-grandson, Jack Martin, sustains his family’s legacy.

Jack, 37, who runs the Tom Parker Creamery, said: ‘This milk float is of incalculable value to me because it is the only one left. It’s been around for more than 80 years.

‘It was at the farm at about 8pm last night, but when I went out this morning at about 8am it was gone.

‘I want to see whoever stole it caught and I want it back with all my heart.’

Anyone with any information on the stolen milk float is advised to contact Jack on 07766 502848.