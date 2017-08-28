Owner of Southsea restaurant Rosie’s Vineyard left ‘devastated’ after midnight burglary

Have your say

A BUSINESS owner has spoken out after her restaurant was burgled.

Sarah Collis, 36, was left ‘devastated’ after her wine bar and bistro Rosie’s Vineyard was struck by burglars on Sunday night.

Damage to the other back door at Rosie's Vineyard

Mrs Collis says thieves ‘crowbarred’ their way through the Elm Grove hotspot’s two back doors at about midnight – stealing a till and £200 in cash, after ripping an alarm system off the wall.

She said: ‘We’ve had people try and break in here before.

‘They’ve obviously been successful this time and it’s just horrible.

‘It’s really devastating that this has happened to so many businesses in Southsea now.’

In a message shared to the restaurant’s Facebook followers, Sarah said: ‘Devastated that Rosies’ Vineyard has been another victim of the string of local burglaries in Southsea.

‘Can’t believe this is still happening and no one appears to be stopping it.

‘Going to do our best to re-open, thank you for all your support.’

The incident comes after a spate of burglaries have rocked Southsea businesses in recent months.

In March, newly-opened Belgian bar Huis, situated directly opposite Rosie’s Vineyard, was forced to cut staff numbers after it lost thousands of pounds in a series of break-ins.

Just two months later, three more Southsea businesses – Absolute Running, Percy Harrison Opticians and a lettings agency on Marmion Road – were targeted one-after-another in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17.

A photography studio was also ransacked in June.

Anyone with information on the break-in at Rosie’s Vineyard is advised to contact police on 101, citing 44170332730 as the crime reference number.