Paddling pool thief caught using fake plates on getaway car

Have your say

A THIEF who stole a paddling pool and drove a getaway car on fake plates has been spared prison.

Scott Rider, 42, of Glebe Road, Petersfield, stole the number plates from a car at the town’s train station between July 10 and 12.

He then put them on a Ford Ka before stealing a £49.99 barbecue from Tesco, on July 14, and a £49.99 paddling pool from the same store on July 14. He admitted three thefts and driving without insurance.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, with a six-month 9.30pm to 6am tagged curfew.

He was banned from driving for six months.

Rider also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug in Petersfield on July 14