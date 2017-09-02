Pair facing jail after using fake £50 notes at city designer store

Have your say

TWO pals are facing jail after using fake £50 notes to buy designer clothes.

John Waterman and John Rooney went to Gunwharf Quays and bought clothes at Ralph Lauren, pocketing the change.

But they were caught out after going to another shop where staff noticed the notes had the same serial number and had no foil strip.

It comes after The News revealed a spike in fake £50 notes being used in Portsmouth. Fake Scottish and £20 notes had been used in previous years.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Rooney told police he knew the 14 notes he had were fake due to the texture.

But he got them from a ‘friend of a friend’ to sell on over a drug debt, the court heard.

Waterman, who had 10 notes, claimed he was given them and thought they were real but later realised.

Prosecutor Giles Fletcher told the court: ‘They’ve gone into Gunwharf Quays together, in Ralph Lauren store, they pay for and obtain goods with these notes.

‘Mr Rooney handed Waterman four £50s, he’s handed these to (a shop worker).

‘They’ve taken the change and left the store.

‘They’ve purchased goods with these notes.

‘They then go to another store.

‘The original store didn’t realise they were fake notes.

‘They get to Jack Wills and try to obtain them.

‘The staff there however, they can tell that they’re fake.

‘One of them asks a more senior member of staff to come and have a look.

‘The duty manager knows they’re fake, they’ve the same serial number and no foil strips.

‘Both males are identified and stopped.’

Waterman, 48, and Rooney, 50, both of Fawcett Road, Southsea, admitted to police what they had done.

Both admitted tending as genuine counterfeit notes on August 16.

Waterman also admitted possession of cannabis.

City magistrates said the case was ‘serious’ and sent the pair to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 29.

As reported, eagle-eyed fake cash spotters could net a £1,000 as a reward offered by a crime-fighting charity.

Crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers and the Bank of England are offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest and charge.

Callers’ identities are not revealed and the information can be given anonymously.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to claim a reward.