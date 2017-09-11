Pair fight off would-be thief in Havant

Have your say

A PENSIONER and a teenger fought off a would-be thief.

The men, 66 and 19, were loading luggage into their car when a man walked by and tried to take a phone and wallets from the driver’s side as the door was open.

But CCTV seen by The News shows the two men grapple with the foiled thief, who fled empty handed.

It happened in Kimbridge Crescent, Havant, on Friday at 4pm.

Police said the man, who ran off toward Millbrook Drive, was white and 6ft1ins tall.

He was slim, had light ginger hair, and was wearing a dark green or khaki coloured hooded top with an orange pattern on the back.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44170348737,’ a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.