Pair fined heavily for flouting parking rules in Gosport

MOTORISTS flouting parking laws have been fined.

Gemma Churchill and Aaron Hayes were both hit with hefty fines by Gosport Borough Council for breaking parking regulations.

Hayes, who did not appear at his hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday, was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £65, a victim surcharge of £30 and compensation of £65.

It comes after he was caught parking in South Street car park without a ticket on October 25.

Churchill – who also refused to attend her court hearing – was hit with the same level of penalties for her breach.

She too had flouted parking laws when she left her car in the Coates Road car park without a valid ticket on July 27.